Updated the server

I have updated the servers associated with nwoutdoors and associated websites.

An increase in speed, reliability and some back end features that will help with updates and growth going forward.

My focus in the next month (as it has been for some time now) is the Nipigon River Adventure Guidebook (nipigonriver.ca/showme)

I have numerous new maps coming and fresh articles on fishing, hunting, hiking and gardening here in NW Ontario

